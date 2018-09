LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical Center now offers tours of the Labor/Delivery/Obstetrics/Nursery areas for expectant mothers and their families on the third Thursday of each month.

The tours will begin at 7 p.m. Individuals interested in the tour should allow time to sign in at the information desk in the main lobby of the bed tower. An employee from the Maternal/Child Health department will greet attendees in the main lobby to begin the tour.