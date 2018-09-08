Specialists join SeHealth’s ranks

Mulroy Mulroy Lamphier Lamphier

LUMBERTON — Two medical specialists recently joined the ranks of Southeastern Health.

Dr. Constance Mulroy, OB/GYN, is now part of the staff at Southeastern Women’s Healthcare at The Oaks. Dr. Jonathan Lamphier, a gastroenterologist, has joined Southeastern Digestive Health Center.

Mulroy received her medical degree from Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem in 1994. She completed residency training at State University of New York at Buffalo in 2002.

She is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is an assistant professor with Campbell University’s Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Mulroy has practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 16 years, with 11 of those years at Lumberton Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates. Her particular area of interest gestational diabetes.

Mulroy is a native of New York and lives in Lumberton with her husband, Tom, and two sons, Kaelan and Aidan.

Lamphier received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine in Boston in 1991. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, Fla., in 1994. He completed a digestive diseases fellowship at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta in 2002.

Before joining Southeastern Digestive Health Center, he was affiliated with Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick, which is located in Supply. He has more than 15 years of experience and is board certified in gastroenterology.

Lamphier is a native of New England and lives in Lumberton with his wife, Lynne. They have three children, Lauren, Rachel and Jonathan Jr.

