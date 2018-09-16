Conference addresses caring for the elderly

LUMBERTON — A conference about healthcare professionals’ role supporting the healthy outcomes of the older patient has been scheduled for Oct. 4.

The one-day event titled “Charting the Course for Better Aging” is to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton. Registration will start at 8:15 a.m.

The conference is being offered by the Southern Regional Area Health Education Center in partnership with the Lumber River Council of Governments.

The conference is for healthcare providers, such as nurses, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, and caregivers, who work with and care for older adults. It will feature multiple tracks with educational offerings for both the healthcare professionals and the caregivers. Sessions will include topics related to elder abuse, Medicare, living longer and smarter, positive approaches with caregivers, opioid use and abuse, creative aging, and technology with older adults, among other topics.

Fees, which include lunch, are $50 for healthcare professionals who wish to receive continuing education credit, $25 for healthcare professionals not seeking continuing education credit and not wanting a certificate of attendance, $30 for adult care home staff, $15 for full-time students/volunteers with identification, and $15 for caregivers.

Make a check payable to Lumber River Council of Governments and mail to LRCOG, 30 CJ Walker Road, Pembroke, N.C., 28372.

The registration deadline is Sept. 28. To register, contact the Lumber River Council of Governments at 910-618-5533, or register by email at [email protected] To register online go to https://conta.cc/2ClOpHT

Scholarships are available to caregivers. Call Rachell Hodnett at 910-775-9779 for more information.

Continuing nursing education credit and contact hours will be available for qualifying participants.

Participants who register for the program and are not able to attend, may send a substitute.

Contact Sheree Hayes at 910-678-7246 or at [email protected] for more information.