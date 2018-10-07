State group honors local nurse

RALEIGH — A Lumberton nurse is among the dozens of people honored recently by the North Carolina Nurses Association for helping lead Nursing Forward in North Carolina.

Joshua Freeman was among the nurses and nursing advocates honored by the NCNA recently in Concord during its 111th annual convention.

Freeman is a graduate of NCNA’s Leadership Academy, a leadership development program designed to prepare nurses for positions of strategy and influence, especially as they relate to changes recommended in the national Institute of Medicine’s Future of Nursing report. This program places a premium on educating, equipping and readying nurses to serve as active leaders in a variety of positions, such as state and local government boards/commissions, elected office, hospital boards/leadership, community boards, and more.

“Belonging to a professional nursing association such as this one really allows you to take your leadership skills to the next level once you get involved,” President Elaine Scherer said.

Established in 1902, NCNA provides continuing education, networking and legislative advocacy for registered nurses throughout North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ncnurses.org.