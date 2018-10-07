Health events scheduled at Community Health Education Center

LUMBERTON — Events promoting a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Better Nutrition: Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer and EBI Specialist Laquana Sinclair will present the first session of the Next Steps to Better Nutrition Program. The event is free and will take place Monday at 9 a.m.

— Double Bunco: Southeastern Health’s PrivilegesPlus group will play Double Bunco on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. This event is for members of the PrivilgesPlus group only.

— Weight Loss: The weight loss support group will meet on Oct. 16 at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call Debbie Phillips at 910-735-8562.

— Nutrition Bingo: Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for Southeastern Health employees in attendance.

— Breast Cancer: Gibson Cancer Center Physician Assistant Catherine Gaines will present a program on breast cancer on Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. A stroll around the mall will be followed by a healthy lunch for those in attendance.

— Halloween Candy Trivia: Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer hosts Halloween Candy Trivia on Oct 25 at 9 a.m. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for Southeastern Health employees in attendance.

— Understanding Breast Cancer: The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Cancer Conversations webinar will stream Oct. 26. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered to employees of Southeastern Health in attendance. Register by calling 910-671-9393.

— Nutrition: The nutrition support group will meet on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.