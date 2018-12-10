Presented are gift ideas for the fitness fan

Hansen Hansen

It is the start of December, which means the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Here are a few things to try to keep it interesting while you are fighting the crowds at your favorite mall.

Try pants on backwards at the Gap. Ask the salesperson if they make your butt look big.

In the changing rooms, announce in a singsong voice, “I see London, I see France …”

While this will definitely keep you entertained and may get you thrown in the mall jail, it will not prevent the unavoidable task of figuring out what to get friends and family for Christmas. As in year’s past however, I am going to give you a leg up on shopping for the health and fitness fan in your world.

Drum roll please … I present to you, hot off the presses, um I mean the World Wide Web, the top health and fitness gifts of 2018:

— Backslash Fit Smart Yoga Mat: For the Yoga fan on your list, this will be a hit. This nonslip Yoga mat has smart chip technology built in. It pairs with the Women’s Health Yoga App on Alexa and it will actually talk you through the workout. It also is self-rolling. It retails on Amazon for about $89.

— Stack 52 Fitness Dice Box Set: These dice make it possible to ditch the fitness equipment and do bodyweight exercises wherever you are. The dice are labeled with exercises and numbers of repetitions. There are several games that can be played as well. This is a great item to use as a stocking stuffer for a fitness fan to use when they are traveling. You can find Stack 52 on Amazon for about $40.

— Kettle Gryp: Those of you who are into CrossFit are familiar with the benefits of kettle bell routines. The Kettle Gryp is an easy clamp-on handle that turns any regular dumbbell into a kettle bell. This is great for use at home or on the go when you are working out away from your home gym. Sold by Kettle Gryp Company on Amazon for $35.

— The Original Worm Massage Roller: Knots and muscle tension from exercise, work and life, in general, can be melted away using this innovated massage roller. Unlike traditional round foam rollers, the “worm” is a combination of tennis-size balls encased in a membrane that can target muscle trigger points better. Comes with instructional manual and retails on Amazon for $32.

— Dyna Pro Fabric Resistance Bands: These take the traditional rubber resistance bands to a whole new level. Made of durable nylon and polyester, they are not only comfortable but totally washer safe. These are great for getting in a workout when you can’t get to the gym. Bands retail at about $12 and come in varying resistance levels.

— Survival and Cross Jump Rope: Jumping rope is fun, easy and a really great workout. This particular rope does not tangle, easily adjusts for varied heights and is the right weight for singles or the more ambitious double under version of jumping. They are also a bargain at $10 on Amazon.

These are just a few ideas for your shopping list. Remember that gym memberships or spa or personal training gift certificates also make great stocking stuffers. Enjoy your shopping, park far away so you get some extra steps, skip the Cinnabons and, most importantly, slow down and enjoy the season!

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]

