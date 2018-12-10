Support loved ones with cancer during the holidays

Gaines Gaines

Facing cancer during the holidays can be stressful, especially if someone you love is going through cancer treatment.

It’s important to keep in mind that not everyone may see this time of year as a time to celebrate. Being sensitive to the individual needs of others can avoid confusion and ensure that time spent together is meaningful and memorable.

A big part of providing support to others is allowing people who may be suffering to express themselves. However, it is often uncomfortable to see someone else struggling. Our instinct is to try to make it better. Sometimes the most helpful thing you can do for another is sit with them in silence. Don’t try to minimize their pain and discomfort.

Connecting with our loved ones this way is called empathy. Empathy should not be confused with sympathy. Sympathy is feeling compassion, sorrow or pity for the difficulty that another may be facing. Empathy is putting yourself in the shoes of another. It requires that we understand the emotion of the other person, feel the emotion and then respond appropriately to it.

Empathy includes the skills of just listening, trying to connect with the other person’s feelings, acknowledging their pain, and showing them love.

The ultimate goal is to be a safe place for your friend or loved one so they can trust you with whatever they may be feeling.

People will often say they wish they could help. Here are some ways that you can help others this holiday season:

— Offer to help put up outdoor decorations.

— Deliver a ready-to-bake casserole.

— Help with shopping.

— Drop off a gift card to the grocery store.

— Show up with your vacuum cleaner.

— Take out the trash.

— Arrange for the delivery of a meal from a restaurant.

— Take their kids for an outing.

— Be the handyman.

— Help take down holiday decorations.

— Plant some spring flower bulbs in a pot.

Our hope is that this information will help you find the support, words and or silence to show how deeply you care for your loved ones.

Gaines https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_SeHealth-Gaines.jpg Gaines

Catherine Gaines Contributing columnist

Catherine Gaines is a physician assistant in Patient Navigation at Gibson Cancer Center.

Catherine Gaines is a physician assistant in Patient Navigation at Gibson Cancer Center.