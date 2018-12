Southeastern Hospice’s Festival of Trees has ended its run at Osterneck Auditorium in downtown Lumberton. The last day of the festival, themed Holiday Magic, was Tuesday. All proceeds from the festival benefit Robeson County’s only not-for-profit hospice agency, Southeastern Hospice, which offers in-home hospice, Southeastern Hospice House and Camp Care.

