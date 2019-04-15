Testing of county wells leads to better drinking water

Recently Chemours and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality entered into a consent agreement as it related to contaminated wells in the area of Cumberland, Bladen and Robeson counties.

As you may recall, testing was only occurring in the counties outside of Robeson County, so the Robeson County Health Department undertook testing a sample of wells in the St. Pauls area. Testing was done using the same protocols as the state’s and using the same reference lab. Assurances were garnered that all results would be viewed similarly to those being captured by the state and the contractor that Chemours was using.

As a result of the agreement, 12 households in Robeson County will be eligible for reverse osmosis filters because of their level of GenX exceeding 10 parts per trillion in their drinking well. The company has six months to establish these filters. Equally important is the fact that testing is required for all drinking wells within a quarter mile of a well with a quantifiable level of GenX, 10 parts per trillion being this standard. Well owners within this parameter should be contacted in the future.

There were some negative comments made about using county resources for this endeavor, but it turns out to be rewarding for the St. Pauls area. Because we used the same protocols and reference lab as the state, and had received assurances that Robeson County’s test results would be honored, data gathered in Robeson County were used as a part of the consent order.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has a small program that hopefully will provide reverse osmosis filters to some areas that are not covered by the consent order — a good example would be the Donna Road area that has no public water available. We are happy that these efforts will result in better drinking water for the affected households.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Smith-bill-1.jpg

Bill Smith Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.

