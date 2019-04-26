Heart and vascular program welcomes three advanced practice providers

Beaumont Beaumont Singleton Singleton Slabe Slabe

LUMBERTON — Two Southeastern Health affiliates have hired some advanced help.

Three advanced practice providers have joined Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic and Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular, which is managed by Duke Health and located on the campus of Southeastern Regional Medical Center. In addition to their work in the clinic, nurse practitioners Jolene Beaumont and Jennifer Singleton treat patients in the cardiac catheterization lab, while Physician Assistant Jeffrey Slabe provides care in the cardiovascular operating room and intensive care unit.

Beaumont is originally from Marquette, Mich. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Oakland School of Nursing in Rochester, Mich., before moving to North Carolina to continue her education. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Duke University School of Nursing in Durham in 2017. Beaumont has 10 years of experience in inpatient nursing, primarily in cardiology. She also is licensed as an adult gerontology nurse practitioner. Beaumont lives in Rocky Point with her husband and four children.

Singleton originally is from Brooklyn, N.Y. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Long Island University Brooklyn Campus in 2008 and her master’s degree in nursing from Molloy College in 2016. Singleton has worked as a registered nurse for 10 years, mainly in the critical care setting. Singleton lives in Charlotte with her son.

Slabe originally is from Rochester, N.Y., and now lives in Lumberton. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from University at Albany, State University of New York in 2013 and his master’s degree from Duke University’s Physician Assistant Program in 2018.

Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic is located at 2936 N. Elm St., Suite 102, in the Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

By Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

