Calorie cycling can offer weight-loss success

My crew at work has embarked on a new weight-loss plan.

They are trying something called calorie cycling. The short definition is a diet that alternates lower calorie days with higher calorie days in the hopes that it will spur weight loss. According to my sources, someone they know lost 30 pounds recently cycling their eating and not exercising. As I am always curious when I hear of weight-loss plans that don’t involve exercise, I decided to do a deeper dive into the world of calorie cycling.

Calorie cycling, also called calorie shifting, is not really a diet but a different way of eating. There are no restrictions on the kinds of food you can eat, rather, the number of calories on what particular days. Although this is a fairly new approach, it is very similar to the hunter/gatherer days of our ancestors. Since food was not always readily available, their caloric intake varied from day to day based on whether or not “Cave Daddy” had a successful hunt or they were forced to eat whatever else was lying around the cave. Research suggests that calorie cycling results in greater weight loss, improved ability to stick to a diet, less hunger and less of the metabolic changes that happen during traditional diet programs.

Research shows that on traditional diet plans, most people regain nearly 60 percent of the weight they lose within 12 months and some people actually end up weighing more than when they started. With calorie cycling, it is more of a way of eating and not a diet, so it can be more successful.

Sound like something you might want to try? Let’s look at the basics of starting a calorie cycling eating plan:

— Calculate your calories: Surf the net for a calorie cycle calculator. It will tell you based on your current height, weight and activity level how many calories to eat each day.

— Download a calorie counting app: There are tons of phone apps that will track your calories and list calories in just about every food imaginable. This will make it much easier to track your eating.

— Make healthy choices: Just because this eating plan is calorie and not food-choice based does not mean you should eat burgers and fries every day. Eat a well-balanced and healthy diet but on your higher calorie days don’t sweat eating a cookie or two.

— Exercise: Even though people are losing weight without exercising, it does not mean you should stop your program. Exercise has so many more important health benefits and will also help you keep the weight off.

— Listen to your body: On your lower-calorie days if you feel lower energy, dial back your activity level if need be. You can ramp it back up on the higher-calorie days.

— Check with your doctor first: As always before embarking on any new exercise or diet program, run it by your physician to make sure it is right for you.

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist

Kathy Hansen has over 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]

