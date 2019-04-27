Southeastern Health to celebrate Patient Experience Week

Southeastern Regional Medical centers employees Histology Tech Loria Blackburn, left, Senior Office Systems Tech Stephanie Davis, Histology/Cytology Supervisor Roderick Graham, and Histology Tech Sheila Grainger show their support for Southeastern Health’s 2019 Patient Experience Week by celebrating their impact on the overall patient experience. Southeastern Regional Medical centers employees Histology Tech Loria Blackburn, left, Senior Office Systems Tech Stephanie Davis, Histology/Cytology Supervisor Roderick Graham, and Histology Tech Sheila Grainger show their support for Southeastern Health’s 2019 Patient Experience Week by celebrating their impact on the overall patient experience. Oxendine Oxendine

LUMBERTON — Recognizing and encouraging global efforts to improve the health-care experience for patients, their families and caregivers, Southeastern Health will celebrate the seventh annual Patient Experience Week Monday through Friday.

“Southeastern Health hopes that our team of health-care professionals and staff feel appreciated for their daily sacrifices and the service they provide giving quality, compassionate care on behalf of our health-care system,” said Alisia Oxendine, director of Guest Services. “We also take this time to thank our community, as well as the patients and families who choose Southeastern Health as their provider of choice. This is a special time for our organization to foster encouragement, sharing inspiring stories from our patients as a positive reminder of how important health-care workers are in promoting a therapeutic healing environment where patients and families feel cared for and appreciated.”

Patient Experience Week is an annual event to celebrate health-care staff impacting patient experience every day. It was inspired by The Beryl Institute, global community of practice dedicated to improving the patient experience through collaboration and shared knowledge. The Week provides a focused time for organizations to celebrate accomplishments, re-energize efforts and honor the people who impact patient experience every day. From nurses and physicians, to support staff and executive professionals, to patients, families and communities served, the Institute hopes to bring together health-care organizations across the globe to observe Patient Experience Week.

In her job, Dietary Assistant/Hostess Courtney McNeill visits patients on the hospital floors at Southeastern Regional Medical Center to take their orders, prepare their meals, and deliver their trays.

“I feel like it’s important to participate in Patient Experience Week because it gives us the chance to show patients that they are special and they are important, and that we’re here to help them in any way possible,” McNeill said. “Patients are like family, and we want to make them feel good about themselves.”

Shift Supervisor Tronda Sturdivant is a nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. She said Patient Experience Week is important because it shows patients that staff care about them and want them to have the best experience possible.

“In the NICU, we strive to keep the lines of communication open with our patients’ families,” Sturdivant said. “Their concerns are very important to our staff, and we utilize their feedback to facilitate the best outcomes for our babies.”

Oxendine said creating connections that provide for the sharing of proven practices and powerful stories is central to the organization’s vision and its positive reinforcement of how Southeastern Health’s staff have made a difference in its patients’ healthcare experience.

“Often times, our employees do not hear all the positive and the good deeds patients experience in our health-care system,” Oxendine said. “We want to acknowledge their countless hours and personal time sacrificed away from their families to provide lifesaving healthcare services that one day, we all may need. Affirming people and letting them know we care is one of the most important acts of kindness we can do. It is so simple but profound, and creates a positive, caring culture predicated on the value we place on human life and the gratitude we choose to embrace each day.”

Southeastern Health plans to celebrate its health-care staff by hosting Patient Experience Week themed activities for its staff throughout the week.

Annual event celebrates daily impact of employees on overall patient experience

Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

