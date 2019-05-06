Wells around St. Pauls included in agreement

By: Bill Smith - Contributing columnist
A short time ago I wrote about the consent agreement that Chemours entered into with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality as it related to assisting private drinking well owners whose wells were found to contain 10 parts per trillion or higher for GenX.

In St. Pauls, 15 of the wells tested met this criteria and are a part of that agreement. The affected area is to the east of Shaw Mill Road around Weathervane Circle, Marion Road, Register Road, Whirlwind Drive, etc. This is not to say all wells in that area are impacted, but this is the general area that has been identified as having issues. From each of the identified sites, Chemours will test drinking wells for one-quarter mile from that spot. In all likelihood, additional wells will be identified.

The intent was that all owners with contaminated wells will be provided reverse osmosis filters. A suggested alternative is for the company to pay for the water from the county water system as the system goes right by most of these locations. In checking with public works, there is sufficient capacity to allow for additional locations to be hooked up. This is actually the better solution for all concerned.

Donna Street will remain a problem. None of the wells tested were elevated enough to be included in the agreement and public water is not readily available. Most of the wells did show traces of the contaminants, GenX, PFOS and PFOA. We are working with the University of North Carolina to provide reverse osmosis filters to owners who have water quality issues, but are not covered in the agreement. We feel Donna Street would be a perfect candidate, and we will push for their inclusion in this study.

Bill Smith

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.

