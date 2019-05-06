Doctor adds obstetrics to the specialty areas

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Dr. Katherine Sheridan has added obstetrics to the specialty areas that she oversees for family medicine resident physicians at Southeastern Family Medicine Clinic at The Oaks.

This, and her oversight for pediatrics, enables these resident physicians to care for multiple family members of patients in one place as they complete their residency training.

Expectant moms who are at low risk for complications and seek obstetrical care through the family medicine clinic will be treated by Sheridan and resident physicians throughout their pregnancy and postpartum period. This includes prenatal care, delivery of babies at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, and the babies’ well-child care.

As a family medicine physician, Sheridan has completed additional training to equip her to provide obstetrical care to patients. Board-certified obstetricians from Southeastern Women’s Healthcare will be available for consultations and referrals should complications arise during the pregnancies.

Sheridan completed her medical degree in 2006 at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio. She completed a family medicine residency at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio, in 2009 and fellowships in academic medicine with education, research and leadership tracks at Northeast Ohio Medical University in 2011, 2013 and 2017, respectively. She is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She also is bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish.

Southeastern Family Medicine Clinic at The Oaks is located at 730 Oakridge Blvd. in Lumberton.

