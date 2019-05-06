Heart and vascular program welcomes three advanced practice providers

LUMBERTON — Jeffrey Mitchell stresses that there is no such thing as “one size fits all” when it comes to crisis intervention, something he’s going to teach in Robeson County next month.

Mitchell will present “Shine A Light on Crisis Intervention,” a free workshop for first responders, caregivers, and others who would like crisis intervention training. The event is sponsored by Southeastern Health, the Southeastern Health Foundation, Eastpointe and Robeson Community College.

This free workshop will be presented twice, on May 10 and May 11, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the BB&T Workforce Development Center on the campus of Robeson Community College, located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. First responders who attend will be eligible for six hours of CU credit from RCC, and the workshop will also provide up to six hours of General Skill Building training from the N.C. Substance Abuse Professional Practice Board.

Registration is required. To register, visit www.eastpointe.net and scroll down to the calendar at the bottom of the page, selecting the May 10 or May 11 date. A lunch and light breakfast will be provided.

Mitchell, a clinical professor of Emergency Health Services at the University of Maryland, is the co-founder and president emeritus of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation.

“The crisis intervention concepts remain pretty much the same wherever you go with them, but the big issues are, how do you apply these in a way that makes sense in your community,” Mitchell said. “You have to build a program to address the issues and needs of your community.”

Mitchell uses a formula he calls “the five Ts” to do this. The formula looks at “targets,” or who is going to benefit from the crisis intervention; the “types of intervention” that would be most helpful; the “timing” for when those interventions will deliver the best possible benefits; the “themes” for a particular crisis event, such as what issues and concerns are going to be helpful or not helpful; and making sure the right “team members” are sent to provide assistance.

“So the first thing is to make sure you’re following the five Ts, and then the other thing is to consider, ‘Where does this situation go once we’ve done these interventions? How do we know it’s had a positive effect, and how are we going to figure this out?’ This may prevent you from making the wrong decision. You have to have forethought when doing crisis work,” Mitchell said.

With training, Mitchell says first responders and others can improve their empathy and conflict resolution skills when dealing with people who may have mental health issues. Leadership also plays an important role.

“It can take some level of thinking, education and practice to get first responders to a certain point, but if they get training they can do that very well,” he said. “Modelling behavior helps a lot, also. When a supervisor can stay calm and not get too excited, that shows others how to intervene. We can do remarkable stuff, but modeled and practiced behavior starts with education.”

The main things Mitchell hopes attendees take away from the workshop are changed attitudes about some of the people that they interact with in their work.

“I hope they get the idea that some of the people they’re dealing with can be problematic, but they’re not necessarily problem people,” he said. “If you approach them differently, we can get better results, and there’s less danger to the participants. If we can change the attitude a little bit, they can function safer, and everyone can go home at night and not have to go to the hospital. It may not all happen in one education session, but we need to open the door to say there are better ways to approach a person.”

Mitchell holds a Ph.D. in human development from the University of Maryland. After serving as a firefighter/paramedic for 10 years, he developed a comprehensive, integrated, systematic and multi-component crisis intervention program called “Critical Incident Stress Management.”

He has authored more than 275 articles and 20 books in the stress and crisis intervention fields and is an adjunct faculty member of the Emergency Management Institute of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Mitchell received the Austrian Red Cross Bronze Medal for his work in crisis intervention in the aftermath of the Kaprum Train tunnel fire. The Association of Traumatic Stress Specialists approved Mitchell as a Certified Trauma Specialist, and the United Nations appointed him to the United Nations Department of Safety and Security Working Group on Stress.

For more information, contact Community Mobilization Specialist Tanya Underwood at 910-272-1177 or underw05@srmc.org.

Speaker will bring Five Ts formula for crisis intervention training in May

By Roxana Ross