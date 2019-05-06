SeHealth Family Medicine Residency program receives ACGME accreditation

May 6, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: By Roxana Ross
Southeastern Health Family Medicine Residency Program Director Dr. Donald Morando, standing, meets with residents Dr. Alana Villada, left, Dr. Melissa Ryan and Dr. Beau Kalmes at the Southeastern Family Medicine Clinic at The Oaks in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Family Medicine Residency program recently received initial accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

The program, which began in July 2015, is in partnership with Campbell University’s Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine. This new accreditation positions the program in compliance ahead of a change in the medical education field that is moving away from two accrediting systems, the American Osteopathic Association and the ACGME. The single accreditation system also allows the program to recruit internationally.

“This opens more doors for a larger pool of candidates to enter the residency program,” said Dr. Patricia Matto, Southeastern Health’s vice president of Medical Education. “The ability to recruit medical school graduates from around the world will add cultural and experiential depth to the program.”

Also with this latest accreditation, Southeastern Health’s residency program will now pursue Osteopathic Recognition through the ACGME, which will enable the program to continue its commitment to teaching and assessing Osteopathic Principles and Practice at the graduate medical education level.

By Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

