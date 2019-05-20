SRMC opens new Progressive Cardiac Care Unit

LUMBERTON — Patients who come to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with less-critical heart issues will now have a specific unit staffed entirely with specially trained nurses and nursing assistants.
The Progressive Cardiac Care Unit opened May 1 with eight beds and eventually will fill the entire 3-North floor in the bed tower, with 17 beds.
“We are excited by this collaboration between the Cardiovascular Service Line, the hospitalists, and Nursing Services to provide high quality and compassionate care to our communities,” said Lori Dove, vice president of Post-Acute Services/Chief Continuum of Care officer.
Cardiovascular Surgery Nurse Manager Ashley Kling is one of the people overseeing the new unit. She is also a critical care certified registered nurse. She said patients in the Progressive Cardiac Care Unit are those who have had a recent heart attack, or abnormal heart rhythm, or are recovering from a cardiac catheterization procedure such as a pacemaker insertion, internal defibrillator insertion, or ablation.
“This is a step-down unit from the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit,” Kling said. “All the nurses have trained in the CVICU and attended Duke University Medical Center cardiac classes for this cardiac-specific unit. Before, a number of these patients would have been distributed around the bed tower, but here they are cared for by staff with specialized training focused on cardiac care. The patient-to-staff ratio is lower, so the staff can spend more time with individual patients.”
The Progressive Cardiac Care Unit staff currently includes 18 nurses and five nursing assistants. As more are hired and trained, the unit eventually will include 24 nurses and seven nursing assistants. Kling said she hopes to meet that goal by October.
“It’s a very patient-interactive approach,” Kling said. “Our goal is to keep patients at the center of care and, by doing so, decrease readmissions and length of stay while increasing patient satisfaction and improving patient outcomes.”
The number of cardiac and vascular cases in the Cardiovascular Operating Room and Cardiac Catheterization Lab has increased because of new treatment modalities being offered, according to Kling. With added case volume and the demanding cardiac disease within the local population, the Progressive Cardiac Care Unit fills a need for a focused cardiac-specific unit.
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.