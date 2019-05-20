Health events

LUMBERTON — Events promoting a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Speaker Series: April Oxendine, of Innovative Approaches, and Erica Little, of Healthy Start CORPS, will lead a mental health presentation on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be offered.

— Weight Loss: The weight loss support group will meet on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

— Information Session: CHEC Specialist Kristian Phillips will host bingo on Thursday at 9 a.m. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for Southeastern Health employees in attendance.

— Speaker Series: Cheryl Harris, of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, will lead a mental health presentation on May 28 at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be offered.