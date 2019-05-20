More than 800 measles cases in the U.S.

There are now more than 800 cases of measles in the United States for 2019, as 75 cases were added last week.
In 1994 there were 963 cases reported so it might be that the figure from 25 years ago will be surpassed. Twenty-three states have reported cases — missing from that list is a large part of the Midwest and a lot of the South. The Carolinas have had no cases. It still remains that the majority of those who have contracted measles are unvaccinated.
The largest outbreak is in New York City, where an unvaccinated child traveled to Israel, contracted the disease, brought it back and then infected a whole community that does not vaccinate routinely. An infected person from there visited Detroit, which then created an outbreak in Michigan. Because of the highly contagious nature of measles, public health authorities have been restricting some movement and liberties. New York City has issued 98 summonses for people in the affected zip codes who remain unvaccinated and cannot provide proof of vaccination. There is a $1,000 penalty to be administered after a hearing, and failure to show for the hearing is a $2,000 fine. In some areas of the country, children are being excluded for school and other places of gathering. Oregon is considering legislation that eliminates religious exemption as a reason for not vaccinating.
Robeson County has a high rate of immunization compliance and does not have huge populations that abstain from immunizations, unlike some areas of North Carolina. The vaccine is 93% effective if one dose is received and 97% effective if two doses are given. Our communicable disease unit has fielded many calls from individuals who are uncertain of their immunity status. Briefly, if one is born before 1957 or has lab confirmation that the person had the disease or has evidence of immunity they are presumed to be immune. Others may be candidates for one dose of MMR unless high risk and then two would be needed. Your health provider can talk you through the matrix.
Measles is a highly infectious acute viral illness that can be spread through coughing, sneezing and contacting secretions from an ill person. Illness begins seven to 21 days after exposure with a fever of 100 degrees or greater, cough and conjunctivitis. Spots may be visible and a rash is produced after three to seven days of illness. The person is considered contagious from four days before the rash onset to four days after the onset.
As many countries in the world still have a high prevalence of measles, travelers should be fully immunized before traveling. Pregnant women, infants and medically compromised individuals are at the most risk and steps should be taken to protect them from unvaccinated individuals.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.