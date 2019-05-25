Southeastern Sleep Center receives program accreditation

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Sleep Center in Lumberton recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Southeastern Sleep Center on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Douglas Kirsch, the academy’s president. “Southeastern Sleep Center is an important resource to the local medical community and will provide academic and scientific value in addition to the highest quality care for patients suffering from sleep disorders.”
To receive accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the academy. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance. Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.
“We are excited about obtaining this very prestigious designation,” said Dr. Anita Thurman, Southeastern Health’s director of Critical Care. “Obtaining sleep center accreditation provides confirmation to patients that our facility operates a well-run sleep program which focuses on the quality of national standards while providing compassionate care.”
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine accredited a sleep disorders center for the first time in 1977. Today there are more than 2,600 AASM-accredited sleep centers across the country.
Southeastern Sleep Center is directed by Dr. Andres S. Endara-Bravo, and is located at 300 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is a professional medical society for clinicians, researchers, and other health care providers in the field of sleep medicine. As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers, the academy improves sleep health and promotes high quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research, and practice standards.
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.