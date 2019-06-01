SWHC to participate in sixth annual Healogics Wound Care Awareness Week

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Wound Healing Center once again is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds.
The member of the Healogics network and affiliate of Southeastern Health is participating in the sixth annual Wound Care Awareness Week, which is being held Monday through Friday. Wound Care Awareness was established by Healogics in 2014 to bring attention to the chronic wound epidemic and the 6.7 million Americans who currently are living with wounds that won’t heal.
Kathy Hansen, the center’s program director, will dedicate the local awareness week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and advanced wound care solutions.
While there are already millions of people living with chronic wounds, the number of incidents is rising. The rise is fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50% of people die within five years of amputation.
“We want people to know that they can get help for their chronic wounds,” said Dr. Karl Moo Young, the center’s medical director. “We have advanced therapies for patients suffering from chronic wounds.”
To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, Southeastern Wound Healing Center offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician.
A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.
People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to Southeastern Wound Healing Center. Visit www.woundcareawarenessweek.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and to hear from patients about how wound healing changed their life.
Southeastern Wound Healing Center is staffed with a unique team of specialists dedicated to healing chronic wounds and preventing reoccurrence through correcting contributing factors such as infection or other medical and nutritional factors. Southeastern Wound Healing Center is located at 103 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.