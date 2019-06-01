Composting gives new meaning to ‘dust to dust’

Recently I ran across an article that stated that Washington was the first state to legalize composting of humans. Something in the cavern of my mind said I have seen this before, but it was more localized. In fact, in April of 2015 a dead woman was taken to Western Carolina University and she was laid on a bed of wood chips with more chips laid upon her. This led to her being composted.
The same people that did the WCU “experiment” are leading the efforts in Washington. The body is covered in natural materials like straw or wood chips and over about seven weeks it breaks down into soil, with which the family can do as they please. As the body breaks down, the temperature should rise to 140 degrees, which kills common pathogens. There is no odor and there would be enough compost created to fill a 3-foot cube.
I did notice that originally it was thought the cost would be $2,500. It now will cost $5,500 when it becomes legal next year — perhaps this was caused by the more strict environmental rules on the West Coast. I have often referenced that when I die just throw me on the burn pile — perhaps this is a good alternative for the no-burn period like we are in now.
A few years ago, I witnessed graves being moved in the St. Pauls area. Really, if there had not been grave markers present there would have been nothing visible that would indicate a body had been placed there. No material, metal, buttons, nails, wood, etc. was present. All we could do was to scoop up the “dirt” that was a slightly different color, bag it and relocate it. It was very humbling to witness the adage of returning to dust play out.
Noting that the United States has a negative growth pattern — more people will die than are born — and that it had the lowest birth rate in the past 32 years, one has to remember that it is worse in the rural areas. For instance, Robeson County had 486 fewer births in 2017 than in 2007. Hispanics made up 11% of the births, so they are calculated in — in case you thought they were not counted. As we look at services needed for children, we need to keep in mind that this cohort is getting smaller naturally — but again, worse in the non-urban areas of the state. If you follow through with the forecast, will there be anyone available to take care of the next couple of generations as they age out? The numbers say not.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.