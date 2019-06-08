Madison’s Miracles, founded by Christina Stamper, was the host of a presentation by the Nickle family of a CuddleCot for Southeastern Regional Medical Center. The hospital received the device on May 31, through the generosity of Tiffany Nickle. Madison’s Miracles is an organization that provides support and resources to grieving parents who have experienced still birth, pregnancy or infant loss. A CuddleCot is a cooling mattress placed in a bassinet to stop the baby’s body from deteriorating. It allows parents to stay with the baby for an extended period of time to deal with their bereavement. Nickle raised money for two of these devices, which cost $3,000 each, after experiencing stillbirth of her daughter, Isla, in January. The second CuddleCot was donated to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
SeHealth gets gift of CuddleCot
