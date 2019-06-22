Branch joins Southeastern Arthritis Center

By: Roxana Ross
LUMBERTON — Family Nurse Practitioner Ciara Branch will begin seeing patients on July 1 at Southeastern Arthritis Center

Branch holds a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a master’s degree in Nursing from Purdue University Online Global. She has 11 years of nursing experience.

Before joining the Southeastern Arthritis Center, Branch worked with rheumatologist Dr. Maria Watson at Southeastern Medical Clinic Gray’s Creek.

“I am passionate about caring for my patients and look forward to serving my community,” Branch said.

Branch lives in Red Springs with her husband and two children.

Southeastern Arthritis Center is located at the Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton.

Roxana Ross

