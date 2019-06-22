Powers joins pediatric practice

By: Staff report
FAYETTEVILLE — A pediatric provider who has expertise in behavioral health and culinary medicine has joined the staff of Rainbow Pediatrics.

Board certified in both psychiatry and primary care, physician assistant Laurie Powers recently began seeing patients in their Rainbow Pediatrics’ Fayetteville clinic. She will begin seeing patients on Tuesdays in the Hope Mills clinic later this month.

Rainbow Pediatrics is a provider of pediatric care with three locations throughout Southeastern North Carolina.

“Our mission of building lifelong positive relationships with our families has come full circle with the addition of a behavioral health expert to our team,” said Dr. Tanner Esensoy, founder of Rainbow Pediatrics.

A graduate of Duke University’s Physician Assistant program, Powers’ extensive experience in both in and outpatient mental health includes working for 14 years as a psychiatric provider alongside psychiatrist Dr. John Lesica and for five years at Lighthouse Counseling Center, where she worked with children, adolescents, and young adults.

Early in her mental health career, Powers began identifying behavioral triggers in her patients and correlated them to diet and lifestyle.

“Sadly, there is a stigma associated with kids seeing psychiatrists,” Powers said. “Offering behavioral health counseling within a pediatric practice is a wonderful alternative to begin providing solutions for local families.”

Rainbow Pediatrics’ Fayetteville clinic is located at 1327 Robeson St.

