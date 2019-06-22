Powers joins pediatric practice

By the time this column lands on your doorstep, smartphone or tablet, the Hansen and Brediger women will be headed to Port Canaveral for a five-day Caribbean cruise. Yay, us!

We are hopping on Carnival Elation for a trip to the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos, where we have side trips planned to ride ATVs, snorkel and do a local rum tasting.

As Nikki and I are CrossFitters, and taking a week off is like starting all over again, we needed to come up with a game plan to get a little fitness on the high seas. As I was researching on Carnival’s website, I came across information on the ship’s gym. The webpage stated, “We have some bad news — our ship has a gym! In other words, there is no excuse for leaving your fitness routine behind on land.”

I could not agree more. Just because you are on a cruise vacation doesn’t mean you should “sink” into total sedentary mode. Before the buffets, shows, shore excursions and losing your cash in the casino, take some time to get your exercise.

A common thought that often comes to the mind of cruise vacationers at the beginning of the trip is that you ultimately will leave the ship weighing 5 pounds more than you did when you got on. However, it is totally possible to keep fit and stay healthy while still enjoying your vacation at sea by following these simple steps and hints:

— Follow the Treasure Map: As soon as you board the ship use your map to locate the fitness facilities. Many cruise ships today offer large exercise rooms with state-of-the-art treadmills, stationary bikes, weight lifts and other fitness equipment, and often have a spectacular view of the ocean. There are also classes available and even personal trainers. Visit the room when it is the least crowded, early in the morning, late in the evening, or on on-shore days

— Run Ye Scurvy Dog: Jogging tracks are a great option if you are into running. They are usually less than a mile long and extend the length of the ship. It is a great way to start your morning, burn off some extra calories and enjoy a beautiful view from the deck! If possible, jog with a friend or family member.

— Release the Rackets: If the ship has a court, play tennis or other racket sports. Most cruise ships also feature a basketball court, or even rock-climbing walls and mini-golf. To have some fun with your fitness routine, organize a ball game with some friends or participate in a tournament.

— Swim for It: Try to sneak in some laps early in the morning before the kids fill up the pool.

— Walk the Plank: Utilize walking as an opportunity to discover the entire ship. Pick different routes every day but make sure to have a map; it is really easy to get lost. And if you get sidetracked in the casino, at least you will get some upper body exercise on the slot machines!

— Escape to Treasure Island: All cruises have on-shore excursions available. Find one that has fitness built in. Snorkeling, waterfall climbing, hiking and walking tours are just a few options.

So, there you have it. There are plenty of ways to stay fit while sailing on the high seas. Remember to pack your sneakers and at least one set of gym clothes. Before your cruise, look at the cruise line website and see what fitness and recreational activities are available onboard and through shore excursions.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Hansen-Kathy-1.jpg

Kathy Hansen