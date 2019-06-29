Dr. Gerard ‘Jerry’ Devine retires after 41 years

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health recently said goodbye to Dr. Gerard “Jerry” Devine and celebrated his decades of service to the health-care organization and the patients it serves.
Devine retired after 41 years of practicing medicine in Robeson County. Southeastern Health marked the occasion on June 20 with a celebration at Adelio’s Restaurant. Devine, who joined Lumberton Medical Clinic in 1978, was honored with a presentation and the words of several speakers.
Speakers made much of Devine’s ability to become part of the community despite his New York City Irish roots.
“We were wonderfully fortunate to have Jerry join us,” said Dr. Henry Neill Lee Jr., who worked with Devine before retiring himself. “He was from the great city, and here we were just a country town, but he brought some of the great city here.”
Southeastern Health President and CEO Joann Anderson presented Devine with a crystal tower engraved with his years of service to the medical staff as a gift from the Southeastern Health Board of Trustees. Anderson, along with Devine’s wife, Elizabeth, also unveiled a portrait of Devine as a gift from the Southeastern Health medical staff. The portrait will hang in the main corridor of Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Anderson said it was an “eclectic” group of people who had gathered to celebrate Devine’s retirement.
“We all came tonight for various reasons,” Anderson said. “Each of you has a story about Jerry Devine. Each one of you have a relationship with Jerry Devine. I would suggest that each one of those relationships has been built around his caring and compassion for each one of us.”
Several Southeastern Health residents also were at the dinner, and Anderson told them “if you learn anything from him, learn his heart. That’s what medicine is about.”
Betty Hall-Robinson, who retired as director of Southeastern Health’s Health Information Services, also noted that serving as a clinical instructor for the medical students and residents was one of Devine’s loves.
“You loved sharing your wealth of knowledge, that one day would make them better physicians, and at the same time recruiting them to become a part of this medical community,” she said. “So, I’m glad that 41 years ago the medical staff decided to allow an ‘Irish Yankee’ on staff, because you have certainly made a great contribution to this area in the way of medicine.”
When Devine’s turn came to speak, after the speeches of admiration and gentle roasting were out of the way, he spent several minutes remembering and thanking his own mentors and friends.
“This town, community and people have been very good to me,” Devine said. “I think of myself as Lumberton and Robeson County’s naturalized native son. … One does not make such a journey alone. All of you are invited here because in some way or another you helped me on this venture. I want to thank each and every one of you for spending the night with Libby and myself.”
Devine received his medical degree from State University of New York at Brooklyn in 1973. He completed residency training at Nassau County Medical Center in 1976 and served with the U.S. Public Health Service from 1976 to 1978.
He served as vice president of Medical Affairs at Southeastern Health from 2008 to 2009, after which he returned to full-time practice at Lumberton Medical Clinic.
He has been very active in the community as a member of the Robeson County Medical Society, St. Francis De Sales and First Baptist churches, Drowning Creek Historical Re-enactment Society, Sons of Union Veterans, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Knights of Columbus.
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.