Southeastern Health’s Residency Class of 2019 graduates

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health recently celebrated the graduation of 28 residents across four residency programs.

The ceremony, which took place June 21 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, recognized residents who had completed their residencies at Southeastern Health in either emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, or transitional year. This year also marked the first graduation for the first full cohort of the Emergency Medicine Residency Program.

“This is our second graduating class for Southeastern Health, and this class makes us so proud,” Southeastern Health President/CEO Joann Anderson said. “Last year was our inaugural class, and I was proud of them as well. They set the bar, and this class has come behind them to raise that bar even farther.”

Emergency Medicine Program Director Dr. Elizabeth Gignac thanked the many people who had helped make her program a success.

“I want to start by paying tribute to the attending physicians and the faculty that made this possible,” Gignac said. “We came to Lumberton, not for the nightlife, not for the glam and the glory, but for the people and the passion to build something great. We came here to build the residency that we wish we would have had when we were in training, and we’ve always approached it with that mentality.”

Gignac called the first class of emergency medicine resident graduates “trailblazers” who had “built a culture of excellence and served as role models for their junior residents.”

One of those EM residents, Dr. Daniel Schroder, will be staying at Southeastern Health as a core faculty member and director of clinical excellence tracks.

Dr. Byron Ingram, an internal medicine nocturnist and part-time chief resident for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at a medical center in the region, gave this year’s commencement address. He also was one of the first residents to graduate from Southeastern Health’s residency program. Ingram doled out advice and perspective to those residents who were sitting where he had sat just one year ago.

“You no longer have that security blanket of an attending, of a fellow, or an upper level,” Ingram said. “However, a beautiful part of your transition from a resident to an attending is the fact that medicine does not always change expeditiously. Most of the same things that you do to treat patients now are roughly the same things you will do as a physician.”

Ingram encouraged the graduates to be empathetic, humble, and mindful of the other people they will be working with, and to take care of themselves, too.

“As tempting as it may be, try not to fall victim to the physician-American dream,” he said. “Don’t spend money that you don’t have to buy things you don’t need in order to impress people that you don’t even like.”

Internal Medicine Resident and Co-Chief Resident Dr. Jonathan Blandford was one of the graduating residents. Originally from Owensboro, Kentucky, he’s returning home to be a hospitalist at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which is also a rural medical center.

“This program has prepared me to take care of the more rural-based population,” Blandford said. “The people here are extremely relatable. With the patients here, there was a lot to learn, in terms of how to communicate with people not familiar with medical terminology. I also met my wife here, Hannah.”

Some of the program’s residents and attending physicians were recognized with special awards during the ceremony. The awards were given as follows:

— Emergency Medicine Resident of the Year: Daniel Schroder, DO.

— Family Medicine Resident of the Year: Jonathan Baza, DO.

— Internal Medicine Resident of the Year: LK Ferrell, DO.

— Transitional Year Resident of the Year: Hironobu Takeda, DO.

— Emergency Medicine Attending of the Year: Brianna Crosby, MD.

Family Medicine Attending of the Year: Donald Morando, DO.

— Internal Medicine and Transitional Year Attending of the Year: Godfrey Onime, MD.

— Emergency Medicine Nurse of the Year: Bobbi Canady, RN.

— Family Medicine Nurse of the Year: Wanda Reese, LPN.

— Internal Medicine and Transitional Year Nurse of the Year: Sharon Saunders, LPN.

— Hospital Nurse of the Year: Regina Scott, RN.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_SeHealth-class.jpg

Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.