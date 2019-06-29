Southeastern Neurological Center welcomes neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Wolak

June 29, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: Staff report
Wolak

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Neurological Center has added neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Wolak to its staff.

Wolak attended the University of Michigan for undergraduate studies and received a doctorate in physiology and biophysics from Chicago Medical School in 2000. He also received his Master of Science degree in pathology and his medical doctorate from Chicago Medical School in 2002. Wolak completed his neurosurgery residency training at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia, Missouri.

Wolak performs cranial, spine and peripheral nerve surgeries. In his elective practice he focuses on the spine.

Originally from Michigan, Wolak lives in Lumberton.

Southeastern Neurological Center is located at 4901 Dawn Drive, Suite 3100 in Lumberton.

Wolak
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_SeHealth-Wolak.jpgWolak

Staff report