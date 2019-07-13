Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center Lumberton sets open house for July 20

July 13, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: Staff report

lUMBERTON — Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center Lumberton will hold an open house on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy all the facility’s amenities for free during the event, which also will include refreshments, a bouncy house, games, door prizes, children’s activities, massages, smoothie samples, snow cones, ping pong tables, pool tables, PlayStation games, Zumba, line dancing, and other classes and activities.

Membership application fees will be waived for new members throughout the month of July.

The Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center is located at 4895 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. For more information, call 910- 738-5433.

Staff report