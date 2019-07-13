Pembroke multi-specialty clinic adds general surgeon

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A general surgeon has joined the staff at Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke.

Dr. DuBose Medlock Jr. will begin treating patients on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon beginning Aug. 6.

Medlock received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in 1986. He completed a surgical residency at Tulane University Affiliated Hospitals in New Orleans in 1991. He is board certified in general surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Medlock is experienced in a broad range of surgical procedures, including diagnostic and therapeutic laparoscopy; open laparotomy; repair of abdominal hernias; comprehensive diagnosis and surgical treatment of breast, thyroid, and GI malignancies; thyroid and parathyroid surgery; and upper GI endoscopy and colonoscopy.

He also hasof experience with office procedures, including excision of benign and malignant skin lesions, skin cryotherapy, excision of subcutaneous masses, and fine needle aspiration.

He also performs breast surgeries, pacemaker placement and vascular access procedures for dialysis.

Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke is located at 923 W. Third St. within the Southeastern Health Pembroke complex.

Staff report