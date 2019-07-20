Drugs for TB testing in short supply

In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted providers that there was a national shortage of Apisol and to possibly use Tubersol. It is now apparent that Tubersol is also becoming unavailable.
These are the protein derivatives that are used for tuberculin skin tests that are used to screen contacts and certain other populations, such as inmates, staff at licensed nursing care homes, staff working with people who have HIV/AIDS and the people being served, and staff working with inmates and residents of nursing homes. The noncontact populations addressed in the previous sentence will have testing delayed until the tuberculin becomes available — a GRA blood test can be done as an alternative. This is also true of annual employee infection programs.
It appears the shortage will last until sometime after November.
People eligible for skin tests are, first, contacts to infectious tuberculosis; and, second, people from medium/high incidence countries and people suspected of having TB disease. As a reminder, Robeson County traditionally has pne of the highest number of cases in North Carolina, behind only Wake and Mecklenburg counties.
The CDC was here this past week reviewing cases as almost all of our cases are local people and they have a geno-type not found anywhere else. So as a note of warning, if you need a skin test for educational or employment reasons, you need to reach out to the governing body and work out a plan of action.
Generally, I do not discuss actions taken by other agencies. However, as a parent of a child in the public schools, I think I have that right.
The decision to move sixth-graders to Lumberton Junior High creates a dilemma. While I support the public school system, Lumberton Junior High is a beast of its own. I have had other children go there — it was 15 years ago and they were mostly petrified being there. Children would not get off the buses upon returning to campus from a sporting event unless a parent was standing there. In the winter it would be pitch dark and very foreboding.
The system has to do what the system has to do, which means the parents have to do the same. Also, as you plan for the future, please think of a system of 16,000 students at the max based on the birth rate. People seeking alternatives will decrease that number even more.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.