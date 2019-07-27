Nominations now open for Community Health Awards

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Nominations are now being accepted for Southeastern Health’s 2019 Regional Community Health Awards.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday. The awards ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and take place at A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College.

Individuals or groups can be nominated for the following awards: Business Award, Community Education and Emergency Support Award, Faith Based Award, Government Award, Health Care Provider Award and Individual Impact Award. Nominations should be based on a contribution to the better health of the community, and/or collaborating with Southeastern Health on an initiative for better health.

Nominations, including the nominators contact information, should be sent to Community Health Services Coalition and Taskforce Operations Assistant Shareen Lawson at [email protected], or faxed to 910-738-1356.

