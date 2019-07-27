Nominations now open for Community Health Awards

July 20, 2019
LUMBERTON — Registration is open for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter is inviting Robeson County and surrounding area residents to turn their community into a sea of purple and help take steps to fight Alzheimer’s.
The walk will take place on Oct. 12 at the Wesley Pines Retirement Community, located at 1000 Wesley Pines Road in Lumberton. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m.
Participants will complete a two-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also will join in a tribute ceremony to honor people affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
“We invite the community to join us in taking steps for Alzheimer’s disease to support those who are among the 170,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and their 473,000 caregivers,” said Lisa Roberts, Eastern North Carolina Chapter director. “Our walks are a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together to help end this disease and to raise critically needed funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”
The Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter is host to six walks across eastern North Carolina, including in Fayetteville, Jacksonville, New Bern, the Triangle area and Wilmington. To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer, visit http://act.alz.org/robesoncounty or call 1-800-272-3900.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association:
— Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
— Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.
— An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, including 170,000 North Carolina residents, a number estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by year 2050.
— More than 16 million family and friends, including 473,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.
— In 2018, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 538 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $6.8 billion.
Additional facts and figures can be found at http://www.alz.org/facts/
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It provides a variety of services, including a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert
For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.