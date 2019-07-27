Jackson named director of SeHealth Population Health

Happy long Independence Day weekend!

How did it go? Did you have too many hot dogs, too much sun or too many relatives around?

Hopefully you enjoyed your time off of work, got to chill with family and friends, and did not lose any fingers shooting off the fireworks. Since the month of July signifies the halfway point of the year, I thought it was a good time to take stock of the fitness goals we set way back on Jan. 1, and throw in a little “somethin’ somethin’” to shake up the old routine.

Exercising when it becomes routine not only can turn boring, it can be totally ineffective. Our bodies respond to exercise by adapting and changing. We develop more endurance, increase our strength and flexibility, and lose or maintain a healthy body weight. That said, if we continue to do the same old, same old, our bodies get, in essence, “stuck” and all the working out we are doing will be for not. Also, if boredom sets in, we tend to skip workouts all together. Therefore, in honor of the July Fourth holiday, I challenge you to pick a new exercise routine or two to try between now and Jan. 1 and see what happens. What do you have to lose besides a belt size or two? Yours truly has searched the globe (actually the internet) to find something new and different for you to explore:

— Plogging: This one comes courtesy of the friendly folks in Sweden. In an effort to become more environmentally conscious, they have developed Plogging, which combines jogging with picking up trash! Groups of runners are outfitted with gloves and trash bags and run while simultaneously picking up trash along the highways. I think this would be a great thing to roll out here in Robeson County.

— POUND: Pound is a class workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and Pilates style movements. Best of all, you get to use drum sticks and drum to the beat! Participants use weighted drumsticks throughout the class. I found some classes available as close as Fayetteville. Go to poundfit.com to find other locations and information.

— Welcome to the Jungle: As wacky as this one sounds, animal movements as exercise are trending in the fitness world. Using only a medicine ball and some gliding discs (foot sliders) you, too, can get fit like Mowgli and Baloo! Bear crawls are a staple in CrossFit but you can add cricket hops, monkey shuffles and Komodo dragon planks just to name a few. I found a whole set with instructions at Shape.com so you can give it a try.

— Get fit with HIIT: HIIT stands for High Intensity Interval Training and is the latest and greatest in the fitness world. HIIT workouts are really at the core of CrossFit but now are popping up as short, stand-alone workouts you can do in the gym or at home. The workout involves rotating various exercises at a high intensity for short periods of time. The entire workout may only be 15 minutes long but you will burn calories, build muscle and get in shape. Google HIIT to get some idea of how to get some intensity into your workout.

These are just a few of the ways you can shake your workout up for The Fourth. You can also take your current preferred mode of fitness and change it up a bit. If you are a walker, sprinkle in a little running once in a while, bikers trade your bike for some inline skating or, since it is so stinking hot, we should all build in some time to lap swim. The sky’s the limit. Per usual, before you start any new exercise endeavor, check with your physician and make sure you get the all clear. And, by the way, if you don’t have said physician on the ready, you can go to southeasternhealth.org and search their list of clinics and find one!

Hansen https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Hansen-Kathy.jpg Hansen

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist