Jackson named director of SeHealth Population Health

LUMBERTON — Suzanne Jackson has been named as Southeastern Health’s new director of Population Health.
With this new title, Jackson continues her role as director of Care Coordination and assumes the leadership role for Southeastern Hospice and Southeastern Hospice House.
“Population health is an approach to health that aims to improve the health of the entire population and to reduce health inequities among population groups,” Jackson said. “Southeastern Health is very devoted to a Population Health model that will provide resources to our patients and community in efforts to promote positive outcomes for the entire population we serve.”
Jackson has been director of Care Coordination since 2016. Before that she was director of Nursing for Golden Living Nursing Center from 2009 to 2014. Her career also includes positions in the operating room at Duke University, with Advantage Hospice, and in the operating room at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. She received her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan in 2009 and a master’s in Nursing — Nursing Administration from Liberty University in 2017.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with Hospice services,” Jackson said. “Southeastern Health has a great Hospice program, and I look forward to supporting and expanding our current programs in order to provide safe, quality and compassionate health care for the patients and families in Robeson and surrounding counties.”
Jackson lives in Lumberton with her husband, Derek, and son, Tanner.
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.