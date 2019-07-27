Family Nurse Practitioner Jernigan joins clinic in Clarkton

Staff report
LUMBERTON — Family Nurse Practitioner Steven Jernigan has joined Southeastern Health Center Clarkton.

Jernigan, who lives in Tabor City, previously worked as an organizational manager in Acute Care Services at Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Regional Medical Center. He has been with Southeastern Health for five years, starting his career at Southeastern Regional Medical Center as a staff nurse in the emergency room.

Jernigan holds bachelor’s degrees in Nursing, and Exercise and Sports Science, both from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He received his master’s degree in Nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia, in 2018. He is board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Southeastern Health Center Clarkton, an affiliate of Southeastern Health, is located at 9858 N. WR Latham St. in Clarkton.

