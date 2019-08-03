RHCC opens new health center in Lumberton

PEMBROKE — Robeson Health Care Corporation recently opened a new health-care facility.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lumberton Health Center took place on July 24. The center officially opened for business on June 10.
Lumberton Health Center is located at 1309 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton and is open Mondays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Services at the center include primary medical care, integrated behavioral health care, four-chair central practice, HIV treatment and case management program, and in-house discount pharmacy.
The center is a 12,365-square-foot structure designed by Locklear, Locklear and Jacobs of Pembroke and built by Chavis Inc. of Maxton. The corporation received a $1 million grant from HRSA to supplement funding of the construction and the Cannon Foundation granted RHCC funds to supplement the outfitting of the dental practice with required equipment.
During the grand opening ceremony, the building was dedicated to Jinnie Lowery, former Robeson Health Care Corporation CEO who committed 30 years to the advancement of health care in Robeson and surrounding counties. Also during the ceremony, Robeson Health Care Corporation dedicated two buildings at its perinatal substance abuse treatment facility in Pembroke to Anne Doolen and Phil Jones, who were both instrumental in the implementation and ongoing success of the facility.
Originally opened in a store front on West Fifth Street in Lumberton in 1996, Lumberton Health Center was a one provider site that moved to a Chestnut Street location in 1997 and then grew from a one provider site to one with multiple providers in 2005 at its Pine Street location.