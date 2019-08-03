RHCC opens new health center in Lumberton

The North Carolina General Assembly passed two interesting bills lately.

One allows for the use of oyster shell plates commercially. Health advocates feel that they are very difficult to clean, which runs contrary to most sanitation rules. What it reminds me of is a local eating establishment that used to sell oysters on a half-shell. The fact of the matter was that the oysters came out of a can or jar and were affixed to the shell. Shells littered the parking area so they may have been getting sun-bleached before being used. I am sure some of you remember this place on Roberts Avenue.

The second item was legalizing Crystal Lagoons and for them to be regulated by health departments. This is an artificial body of water with a white liner that will render a Caribbean blue tone. A sophisticated cleaning system is used as the water does not go through filtration devices. Swimming and boating can occur — no fish or other forms of life are allowed. This lagoon can be 10 acres or more. Some areas have had towns, hotels and other developments spring up around them. They are in Florida and Texas currently, but the first in our state will be in Brunswick County.

Do you think a certain local “resort” that has seen better days would take a chance on this type endeavor and become topical again? All you need is water and land, and I think they have both.

The annual rabies vaccination clinic that is held at the fire departments is scheduled for Aug. 19-23. The Robeson County Veterinary Association puts this on; rabies shots are discounted at these sites. This year, they have scaled back to 20 firehouses because some have been poorly attended and others are very close to another house that can accommodate the clients.

As a reminder, rabies shots are required for dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months old and older.

We recently had a couple good examples of how the vaccinations paid off. A dog got into a fight with a raccoon, which then ran off. Because the dog had been vaccinated, it received a booster shot and is being monitored at home. If it had not been vaccinated, it would have been euthanized. A second dog came into contact with some bats. The bats were too badly destroyed to be tested. The dog had been vaccinated, so it received a booster and is being monitored at home. If it had not been vaccinated it would have been euthanized. Beginning to get the picture?

I used an expression the other day to the effect that something happens about as often as someone failing a draft physical. This person said the president failed one. I remarked that actually he had passed his physical and it was only after all his deferments had been used up that he found someone to certify he had bone spurs, which had not presented themselves prior to that time.

Comments are often made about the disproportionate number of minorities that served in Vietnam, but actually the number served and the casualties were less than their percentage of the eligible population at that time. Sen. John McCain made the correct assessment when he noted that the rich did not serve. As in so many cases it is the economics that drove the machine — 76% of the people who served in Vietnam came from lower-middle-class families. And twice as many regular soldiers died as those who were drafted. Somehow that is not how it is portrayed on TV.

Bill Smith Contributing columnist