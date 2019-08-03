Have a fitness Plan B ready in case of injury

This past week we finished up church softball, which was OK with me as I have been on the struggle bus with heel pain.

Got an X-ray on Friday and waiting to find out if it is a stress fracture or some kind of “itis” situation. Either way, when I got up to go walking with my crew this morning they walked while I limped back to the house to ice my foot.

As much as it pained me to give in and give up, it was a reminder that with exercise routines, as in all aspects of life, we need a Plan B. Once you get in the exercise groove of course you want to stay there, but what happens if an injury sidelines you from your activity of choice? You really have only two alternatives. You can give up on exercise completely, go back to the couch and watch your weight, blood pressure and cholesterol rise faster than the national debt or you can choose an alternate plan that accommodates your current state of health.

Here are a few helpful hints for working around an injury:

— Follow your physician’s restrictions to the letter: Being injured is no time to become your own armchair doctor. If your physician tells you to avoid a particular activity for X amount of time, do it.

— Be open to alternative activities: Once you have the doc’s permission, find a substitute activity until you are healed. For example, if you are restricted from heavy weight-bearing activities, use a recumbent bike, stationary bike, stepper or elliptical. These types of equipment provide a great cardiovascular workout without stress on the joints.

— Take a swim: Swimming and water exercises are perfect while recovering from an injury. The human body weighs about 67% less in water than on land. This will provide cardiovascular conditioning without interfering with your recovery.

— Strength training: Many times you may continue strength training while injured by working the opposite body parts. If you have a lower body injury, do upper body exercises and vise versa. There is an exception to this in the case of a back injury, which may be aggravated by any type of strength training.

— Keep a positive outlook: When life sidelines you with an injury, it is very easy to get down. While recovering, surround yourself with positive people, catch up on reading, or try your hand at meditation.

— Be patient: Injuries, like everything else, run their course. Eventually you will get the green light to go back to your activity of choice. Don’t rush your recovery by going back too soon or you may be reinjured and extend your forced vacation.

Having a Plan B is a sensible way to keep your physically active lifestyle intact. Injuries will happen and that you can count on. How you choose to deal with them is your call. As with any exercise program, consult your physician before proceeding.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field.

