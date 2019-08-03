Health events

LUMBERTON — Events promoting a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled for this month at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Weight Loss: The weight loss support group will meet on Tuesday and Aug. 20 at 5:15 p.m. each day.

—Information Session: CHEC Specialist Kristian Phillips will host bingo on Wednesday at 9 a.m. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for Southeastern Health employees in attendance.

— Breast Feeding: The breastfeeding support group, led by Janna Blue from the Robeson County Department of Health and Human Services, will meet Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

— Cervical Cancer: Walk with a Doc will take place Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. A presentation on cervical cancer will be followed by a stroll around the mall.

— Double Bunco: Southeastern Health’s PrivilegesPlus group will play Double Bunco on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. This event is for members of the PrivilegesPlus group only.

—Make My Plate Healthy: Healthy Communities A-Z Specialist Carlotta Winston will present “Make My Plate Healthy” on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for Southeastern Health employees in attendance.

— Getting Started with Exercise: A free webinar will be streamed on Aug. 30 at noon. The topic is “Getting started with exercise.” This event is offered for free in partnership with the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.