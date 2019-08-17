Proper fitness routine can improve golf game

By the time you either grab your The Robesonian from the porch or fire up your tablet to read the online version this morning, one of two things has occurred. Either my partner and I played so horribly in the Kiwanis’ All American Golf Tournament that we are already on the back nine on day two; or we played very well and are enjoying the Sunday paper right along with you until our late tee time. Whatever the outcome, golfing early, late or somewhere in between, we will be having a great time for a wonderful cause.

Golf, the sport of kings, is now played — not always well — by millions of men, women and children across the United States. It is a fantastic lifetime sport, as it can be played long into retirement, providing we do a little working out along the way.

Based on the “Tiger effect” on tour, one would assume automatically that lifting weights is good for golfers. However, just like perfect practice, working out should be done with purpose and efficiency. Ripped biceps and abs are not necessarily going to make you a better golfer. In fact, they could lead to muscle imbalance and poor ball striking. Too much full-on weightlifting that makes you ‘bulky” can lessen your playing endurance on the links, increase your risk of injury and produce fatigue. Most importantly, if golf is your highest priority, you want to avoid building unnecessary bulk that will interfere with your already sketchy swing.

Here are some strength training options for getting in the best golf shape:

— CrossFit: The exercises found in a CrossFit WOD are ideal for golf fitness because it involves functional-type exercising. Burpees and box jumps can help build lower body explosiveness to help increase power in your drives. Kettle Bell Carries and pull-ups can increase grip strength. In addition, the cardiovascular benefits of CrossFit will help with endurance over long golf outings without a cart.

— Body Weight Exercises: Pull-ups, pushups, and situps build upper body as well as core strength for more powerful hip turns and arm strength during swings.

— Squats and Deadlifts: If you feel the need to channel your inner Schwarzeneggar, concentrate on these two exercises for maximum benefits. Keep your repetitions in the moderate range of eight to 10 reps per set at about 80 percent your max.

— Circuit Training: If your gym has a strength machine circuit, take 30 minutes and run through it. Sprinkle in a little treadmill walking in between to get in some cardio.

— Medicine/ Slam Ball: Medicine balls and slam balls are a great way to get in some full body strength training. There are some great YouTube videos on using both types of balls for golf strength training.

So if you are serious about your golf, get a little more serious about your fitness. It will increase your performance on the links and, perhaps, shave a few strokes off of your handicap. As always, before starting any new exercise program, check with your physician.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]

