SeHealth workers get AirLife

Several Southeastern Health employees recently visited the Lumberton Rescue Squad to get a look at Air Methods’ new AirLife North Carolina helicopter and meet some of the AirLife staff. The new base means emergency and trauma patients who need to be airlifted will no longer have to wait for a helicopter to fly into Lumberton for transport because one will be stationed in the city. From left are AirLife Flight Paramedic Nestor “Rico” Rivera, SRMC Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Will McCammon, AirLife Flight Nurse Morgan Britt, SeHealth Chief Nursing Officer Renae Taylor, SeHealth Emergency Services Director Sonja Hilburn, and Air Methods pilot Terry Stuthridge.
Several Southeastern Health employees recently visited the Lumberton Rescue Squad to get a look at Air Methods’ new AirLife North Carolina helicopter and meet some of the AirLife staff. The new base means emergency and trauma patients who need to be airlifted will no longer have to wait for a helicopter to fly into Lumberton for transport because one will be stationed in the city. From left are AirLife Flight Paramedic Nestor “Rico” Rivera, SRMC Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Will McCammon, AirLife Flight Nurse Morgan Britt, SeHealth Chief Nursing Officer Renae Taylor, SeHealth Emergency Services Director Sonja Hilburn, and Air Methods pilot Terry Stuthridge.
Several Southeastern Health employees recently visited the Lumberton Rescue Squad to get a look at Air Methods’ new AirLife North Carolina helicopter and meet some of the AirLife staff. The new base means emergency and trauma patients who need to be airlifted will no longer have to wait for a helicopter to fly into Lumberton for transport because one will be stationed in the city. From left are AirLife Flight Paramedic Nestor “Rico” Rivera, SRMC Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Will McCammon, AirLife Flight Nurse Morgan Britt, SeHealth Chief Nursing Officer Renae Taylor, SeHealth Emergency Services Director Sonja Hilburn, and Air Methods pilot Terry Stuthridge.