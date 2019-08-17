Ribbon cutting ceremony is Sept. 5 for new St. Pauls walk-in clinic

By: Staff report
The Clinic at Brisson Drugs is located within Brisson Drugs at 217 W. Broad St. in St. Pauls. A ribbon cutting and open house have been scheduled for Sept. 5.

ST. PAULS — Southeastern Health has scheduled an open house and ribbon cutting for its newest walk-in clinic.

The events at The Clinic at Brisson Drugs are to take place Sept. 5 at noon. The clinic is located within Brisson Drugs, at 217 W. Broad St. in St. Pauls. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at noon with tours and refreshments served immediately after the program.

Family Nurse Practitioner Matthew Herring, of St. Pauls, treats patients at the clinic weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for minor health conditions such as flu, bladder infections, blood sugar testing, camp and school physicals, cholesterol screening, common vaccinations, earaches, insect bites and stings, and minor wounds and sinus infections, without an appointment. The clinic closes for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

Herring received an associate degree in Nursing from Robeson Community College in 2000 and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Fayetteville State University in 2014. He completed a master’s degree in Nursing with a family nurse practitioner focus at South University in Savannah, Georgia, in 2018.

In addition to The Clinic at Brisson Drugs, SeHealth operates three walk-in clinics in Lumberton, one in Pembroke, and plans are underway to open another walk-in clinic in Whiteville.

For information about The Clinic at Brisson Drugs, call 910-241-3078.

