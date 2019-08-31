Southeastern Health Foundation launches Best Health Forward campaign

Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services Department’s “Re-think Your Drink” program, which was presented in July to Bill Sapp Summer Campers, is one example of existing and proven community health programs that will be expanded through the Best Health Forward initiative. Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services Department’s “Re-think Your Drink” program, which was presented in July to Bill Sapp Summer Campers, is one example of existing and proven community health programs that will be expanded through the Best Health Forward initiative.

LUMBERTON — For the first time ever, the Southeastern Health Foundation is combining the funds from its two signature fundraising events, Boots & BBQ and the Gala of Grateful Giving, toward one goal: Best Health Forward.

“We are proud of SeHealth’s legacy of care over the past 65 years and see our Best Health Forward by improving community health and quality of life, not to help some, but to help all,” said Sissy Grantham, Foundation executive director.

Foundation Board Chairman Mike Hardin said, “Southeastern Health is the continued dominant force for the health of our communities and has no greater goal than to advance the long-term health of our neighbors, highlighted most recently after the hurricanes. This presence makes us uniquely ready to combat pressing health issues.”

Best Health Forward advances the community’s health needs in relation to three main priorities named in the 2017 Community Health Needs Assessment, which is completed every three years by the Robeson County Health Department, Southeastern Health, and Healthy Robeson. These priority areas are obesity, substance misuse/mental health and social determinants of health. Within those priorities, Southeastern Health Foundation has identified several existing community programs it can help expand to address those issues.

“We are excited to announce that our combined goal is $300,000, all of which will go to existing and proven community health programs as well as innovative programs and partnerships that will have an immediate impact in and around Robeson County,” Grantham said.

“We are confident that creating expanded access to programs such as health screenings, primary care, exercise environments, wellness programs, healthier foods and investments in our children’s prevention education will continue to lead the way forward to better health for all.”

“We appreciate and value the strong partnerships and alliances in our county and region,” Hardin said. “We know that these partnerships are working together to create a healthier and vibrant region.”

The first opportunity to support these efforts is the Southeastern Health Foundation Advocates’ ninth annual Boots & BBQ, which will be 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center arena in Lumberton. The Advocates have set event-specific goals to raise $100,000, with 500 guests in attendance.

This year’s entertainment will be up-and-coming country music artist Kasey Tyndall. Opportunities to support Best Health Forward during the Boots & BBQ event will include a new mobile silent auction and a Fund The Need.

Next, the 28th annual Caring Forward Gala of Grateful Giving, presented by Robins & Morton, will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28, also at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center. The black-tie event will feature entertainment from The PUNCH Band.

To help promote the campaign and the events, the Southeastern Health Foundation has launched a special website, www.besthealthforward.org, where supporters can buy tickets, make sponsorship commitments, or make a direct donation. The website also has more information about the specific programs the campaign will support and it will be updated as the campaign unfolds throughout the next several months.

Southeastern Health's Community Health Services Department's "Re-think Your Drink" program, which was presented in July to Bill Sapp Summer Campers, is one example of existing and proven community health programs that will be expanded through the Best Health Forward initiative.

Southeastern’s Best Health Forward program aims to address pressing issues

By Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

