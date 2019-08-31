SeHealth to offer free prostate cancer screenings in September

By: By Roxana Ross
LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s 2019 Prostate Wellness Event is offering free prostate cancer screenings to men who qualify between Tuesday and Sept. 10.

Men who qualify must be 55 to 69 years old or “at risk” and between the ages of 40 and 54. Men who are considered “at risk” are minorities or those who have a family history of prostate cancer. Patients also must have not had a prostate-specific antigen test in the last year, do not have prostate cancer, and currently are not under the care of a urologist.

Dr. Mike Popovic, a urologist who treats patients at Southeastern Health’s Lumberton Urology Clinic, said screenings are the best way to detect prostate cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage.

“Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of mortality in men,” Popovic said. “There are no specific symptoms of early prostate cancer, so it may only be detected by elevated PSA. Screening can also pick up other associated problems, such as prostatitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia or urinary issues.”

The screening is a two-part process. First, walk-in PSA blood draws are happening at a variety of times at 12 different Southeastern Health clinics, followed by an exam at one of four Southeastern Health clinics. Patients must have completed their blood work in advance to participate in the free exam.

The follow-up exam visits will all take place on a walk-in basis at 5:30 p.m. Patients can choose to have their follow-up exam at either Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton on Sept. 17, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke on Sept. 19, Southeastern Health Center Clarkton on Sept. 24 or Lumberton Urology Clinic on Sept. 26.

To pre-register or for information, call 844-735-8864.

By Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

