LUMBERTON — Events promoting a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled for the month of September at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Diabetes: The Diabetes Support Group will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

— Voices in Recovery: A special Voices in Recovery open mic event will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered. For more information, call Tanya Underwood at 910-272-1177.

— Breastfeeding: The Breastfeeding Support Group, led by Janna Blue of the Robeson County Department of Health and Human Services, will meet Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

— Nutrition Bingo: CHEC Specialist Kristian Phillips will host Nutrition Bingo on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. Wellness credit is offered to employees of Southeastern Health who are in attendance.

— Weight Loss: The Weight Loss Support Group will meet Sept. 17 at 5:15 p.m.

— Prostate Cancer: Walk with a Doc will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. A presentation on prostate cancer will be followed by a stroll around the mall.

— Double Bunco: Southeastern Health’s PrivilegesPlus group will play Double Bunco on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. This event is for members of the PrivilegesPlus group only.

— Prostate Cancer Screening: A free webinar will be streamed on Sept. 27 at noon. The topic is “Prostate cancer screening: Does it save lives?” This event is offered for free in partnership with the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.