Dr. Antonio Reyes joins staff at Southeastern Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic

August 12, 2019
LUMBERTON — Contempora Fabrics in Lumberton is the newest community owner of an automated external defibrillator, thanks to a Southeastern Health program that helps provide the lifesaving devices at cost in the community.
Ron Roach, president of Contempora, said two recent and well publicized incidents, one at the last Rumba on the Lumber and one at Pinecrest Country Club, motivated him to ask about getting an AED for the fabric plant.
“I was at the Rumba on the Lumber when one of the band members had a heart attack and fell off the stage,” Roach said. “I saw how quickly the emergency teams got involved with an AED. That and the story of the AED at the golf course, which was in memory of Hal Byrd, got me thinking.”
Later, when Roach was talking with a friend, Don Metzger, he asked Metzger if Contempora could buy an AED. Metzger, who is a physician assistant with Southeastern Cardiovascular Surgery, also was one of the medical personnel who assisted at the Rumba emergency. Metzger turned to Southeastern Health MedCare Ambulance Supervisor Mike Pate, who runs the Southeastern Health community AED program.
Southeastern Health provides new AEDs at cost to any organization that wants to be a part of this program. Pate said the devices cost about $1,400. As the program’s sponsor, Southeastern Health ensures that training is conducted, and equipment is inspected and kept up to date.
Since 2000, Southeastern Health has worked to distribute the devices, which are a key element to early and successful treatment for cardiac arrest. The original program started as a project of the Southeastern Health Foundation. Over the years, many of the devices have been distributed throughout the county at schools, churches, law enforcement agencies, businesses and other locations.
“For EMS, the golden rule is there is a 10-minute window to start CPR and get an AED on site with someone trained to use it with Heart Saver training,” Pate said. “These devices are extremely easy to use with training, and the training only takes about two-and-a-half hours. The training is free, and it involves watching a video and hands-on training.”
Pate said an on-site AED is a good idea for locations that might be outside or on the edge of emergency services’ quickest response range. The AED can check the heart’s rhythm, recognize a condition that requires a shock, and advise the rescuer that a shock is needed. As soon as it is opened, it uses voice prompts and text messages to take the rescuer through the exact steps to follow.
“Contempora runs 24 hours,” Roach said. “What if an incident happens on a night shift? And because it’s the middle of the night we can’t get emergency personnel in five minutes? I want to provide this to my employees if it is ever needed.”
Roach said Contempora, which has been making fabric in Lumberton since 1972, has about 190 employees. He said the new device will be placed in the plant and the company will have personnel trained to use it on each shift, including him.
“We are an employee-owned company, everyone owns stock,” Roach said. “So, if one of us goes down, it’s really meaningful to us. I want to have the right facilities to take care of someone who needs it.”
For more information on the program, contact Pate at 910-671-5442 or via email at Pate01@southeasternhealth.org.
Southeastern Health MedCare Ambulance Supervisor Mike Pate, second from left, and Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic physician assistant Don Metzger, second from right, demonstrate how to operate an AED for Contempora Fabrics employees, from left, Vice President of Sales Alex Whitley, Vice President of Manufacturing Danny Church, President Ron Roach, Human Resources Manager Belinda Keating, Plant Manager Anthony Smith and Vice President of Finance Carey Read.