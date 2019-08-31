Dr. Antonio Reyes joins staff at Southeastern Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic

By: Staff report
Reyes

LUMBERTON — Dr. Antonio Reyes has joined Southeastern Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic.

He previously was co-chairman of the Department of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross, Georgia. Reyes conducts sleep consultations with special interest in COPD, sleep medicine, pulmonary hypertension and asthma. He also speaks Spanish.

Reyes attended the University of Puerto Rico for undergraduate studies and received his medical degree from Universidad Central Del Este in Dominican Republic. He completed his residency in internal medicine at San Juan City Hospital in Puerto Rico and also was a pulmonary medicine fellow there.

Reyes lives in Lumberton with his wife.

Referrals with Reyes can be made at Southeastern Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic, which is located at 725 Oakridge Blvd., Suite C1, Lumberton, by calling 910-738-9414.

