No measles cases reported in Robeson County, so far

As of Aug. 22, 1,215 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 30 states. This is the greatest number of cases in the United States since 1992.
To date, North Carolina has not had a case. Seventy-five percent of the cases are linked to outbreaks in New York (city and state) because of the large number of unvaccinated people in several communities. The outbreaks are associated with travelers who brought measles to the U.S. from other countries.
Typically symptoms show seven to 14 days after the infection occurs. This would include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Two to three days after that white spots may appear in the mouth. These are called Koplik spots. After that the classic rash appears, beginning at the hairline and spreading downward into the neck, trunk, arms and legs.
Groups most at risk of measles complications are children under the age of 5, adults over 20, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. One in 10 children suffer permanent hearing loss as a complication from measles. For the pregnant woman, it may cause a premature birth or a baby with low birth weight.
If a confirmed case of measles was in Robeson County, exposed people without evidence of an immunity would have 72 hours to obtain a measles, mumps and rubella vaccination. County staff without immunities who do not receive the appropriate vaccination would be excluded from their normal duties until 21 days after the onset of the rash in the last case of measles in the county. Public health directors have the authority to issue quarantine and isolation orders as part of the control measures.
Robeson County has a high rate of immunized residents, but people who are not immunized can place our most vulnerable populations at risk. Despite the hoopla against immunizations, it is one of our most effective means to prevent these adverse health problems.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.