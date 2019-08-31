No measles cases reported in Robeson County, so far

This past week, we received notification that a raccoon recently submitted to the state lab had tested positive for rabies.

This marked the first confirmed case this year. But do not be deceived by this fact. Many rabid animals are killed by homeowners or they simply die in the woods. Animals are only submitted for testing if they have come in contact with a pet or human and the brain is undamaged. Testing does not occur on animals just for curiosity or if the brain is damaged. In our region the big offenders are raccoons followed by the fox. Many areas of the country it is the skunk that typically is the most common.

You could really say this event happened anywhere you want in Robeson County. In this particular case it was near Camp Grace. And as far as we can determine the only interaction that occurred was between the raccoon and a puppy. The puppy was not vaccinated — it was too young — so the only real solution was to euthanize it.

This underscores the need for dogs, cats and ferrets, 4 months old or older, to be vaccinated, which is why the Robeson County Veterinary Association is making the effort to come to the firehouses for rabies vaccination clinics. The number of people who have taken advantage of this program has declined over the years, which has led to fewer firehouses being used as sites. There may come a point where this method is dropped — not because of high vaccination rates, but because of owner apathy. The schedule is in today’s The Robesonian.

Lots of inquiries have been received on various subjects.

One of the common themes is: I see a raccoon in my yard during the daytime, it must be rabid. Certainly a disoriented, foaming, aggressive raccoon that has trouble walking could be a rabid animal. But in many cases its just an animal that has been flushed out of its home because of trees being cut down or land being cleared — which goes on around here constantly. The rule of thumb is to have you and your pets avoid contact with the animal if at possible.

The second biggest inquiry is on the explosion of the chicken house construction industry. As stated previously, the majority party in the legislature passed legislation that exempts such operations from any oversight — a waste management plan is all that is needed. Neighboring homeowners are not notified, the counties cannot pass any restrictive rules, and they cannot be declared nuisances if they are doing what chicken operations do, grow chickens and produce waste. All concerns should be directed to our elected state officials, particularly the majority party that introduced and passed these provisions.

On a completely different note, I read where many children were dropped off at school in Mississippi by parents who were later detained by authorities because of immigration laws, and subsequently had no one to go to home to. This struck me because some years ago we had two Hispanic brothers that played high school soccer. They made all the practices and home games but went to none of the road games. It became apparent that they were afraid to get too far from home.

We talked them into going to Wilmington for one game and they were like kids in a candy store. What was remarkable about these guys was their upbeat, pleasant personalities and with all the daily weight they carried, how remarkable they remained.

The way this is all playing out is a shame for all of us.

Bill Smith Contributing columnist