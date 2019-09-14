Suicides a major issue that needs to be addressed

Tuesday was World Suicide Prevention Day.
Worldwide there is a suicide every 40 seconds, which means about 800,000 people will commit suicide per year. That is more deaths than those caused by malaria, breast cancer, war and homicide. The rates have declined — from 2010 to 2016, they decreased 9.8%, with only one area of the world showing an increase: the Americas.
In high-income countries, men are three times more likely than women to commit suicide, while in low- and middle-income countries the rates are about equal. For teens ages 15 to 19, it is the second-leading cause of death behind road injuries.
The World Health Organization is on record as saying if access to pesticides was limited, it would greatly reduce the rates. While this may be true from a worldwide perspective, it is not as important in the United States.
White Americans are more likely to commit suicide than African-Americans. However, between the ages of 5 to 12, African-American children are twice as likely to commit suicide as white children. As you get to the teens, it reverses to white’s having higher rates. In looking at the rates you find American Indians and Alaska Natives are worst with 21.39 suicides per 100,000 compared with whites at 18.3. But American Indians/Alaska Natives make up 3% of the U.S. population compared to 70% for whites, so the number of actual suicides is much higher in the latter category.
The average suicide rate between 2012 and 2016 was 2.3 times higher for veterans than non-veterans, and it was particularly exacerbated in the age group 18 to 34 where veterans were 5.7 times higher than the non-veterans. Leading circumstances are similar for both groups: current mental health problems, current mental health treatment and depressed mood. Veterans ages 18 to 34 also had intimate partner problems rated highly.
In 2016 there were 2,173 violent deaths in North Carolina. Of these, 62.7% were suicide, 1,362. It is certainly a major issue and efforts must be made to identify people at risk earlier and help young people build skills to help cope with life’s stresses. Professionals are available locally to address these issues and should be utilized.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.