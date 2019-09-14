Community Health Education Center to host Walk with a Doc: Prostate Cancer on Thursday

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center in Biggs Park Mall will host Walk with a Doc: Prostate Cancer at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

This free event will begin with a presentation on prostate cancer, followed by a walk around the inside of Biggs Park Mall that ends back at CHEC, where lunch will be provided.

Catherine Gaines, Gibson Cancer Center’s lead patient navigator and physician assistant, will give the presentation. She encourages residents who have questions about prostate cancer to attend the event.

“We’re going to be talking about how common prostate cancer is, its causes, risk factors, how to be screened for early detection and what to do after a diagnosis,” Gaines said. “Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in men in the U.S., and the risk is higher for men over 50. African-American men are especially at risk.”

Because prostate cancer usually grows slowly, early detection can be key to successful treatment, Gaines said. However, the treatment can have side effects.

“Men should talk to their doctor about their risk factors and what they can do to lower their risk,” Gaines said. “Starting at age 50, or earlier, men should talk to their doctor about whether or not they want to be tested.”

September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. CHEC will host a second prostate cancer event on Sept. 27 at noon, when it streams a free webinar, “Prostate cancer screening: Does it save lives?” at the Biggs Park Mall location. This event is offered in partnership with the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

For information, call CHEC at 910-671-5593.

