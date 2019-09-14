Volunteers needed for Walk to End Alzheimer’s functions

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Alzheimer’s Association-Eastern North Carolina Chapter needs 30 volunteers to help in various functions at its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Robeson County.

The walk will take place on Oct. 12 at the Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton.

Volunteers are needed anytime between 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event-day roles include event set-up, registration, parking, walk route support, refreshment station, T-shirt station, start and finish line cheerleaders, and breakdown. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

“Our dedicated volunteers are the backbone of Walk to End Alzheimer’s and help make our event a safe and fun experience for all involved,” said Lisa Roberts, Eastern North Carolina Chapter executive director. “There are individual and group volunteer opportunities, so grab your friends, family and co-workers, and sign up today. We appreciate the support from the community in helping us make this year’s walk a huge success.”

Committee and subcommittee member positions are available all year long. People interested in volunteering can sign up at http://act.alz.org/robesoncounty, or contact Jenn Briand at [email protected] or at 919-241-5938.

