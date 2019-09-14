Coalition reschedules National Recovery Month event

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Substance Use Coalition’s Voices in Recovery event that was postponed because of Hurricane Dorian has been rescheduled for Sept. 25.

The event is part of a celebration of National Recovery Month, which is September.

Voices in Recovery will take place at the Community Health Education Center in Biggs Park Mall from 2 to 3 p.m. Southeastern Health Peer Specialist Benny Dimery will speak at Voices in Recovery, and will be followed by an open mic opportunity for others to speak about their recovery experiences.

“Essentially, it’s a gathering to support each other,” said Tanya Underwood, who is the facilitator for the coalition and a community mobilization specialist with Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services Department. “There will be light refreshments and free stress balls for the first 50 people who attend or throughout the day afterward.”

This September will be the 30th National Recovery Month sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

For information on these events, contact Underwood at 910-272-1177 or [email protected]

