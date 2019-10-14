A genetic cancer risk test is a valuable preventative tool

Christy Christy

When Angelina Jolie broke the news about her genetic testing results, a new day dawned for cancer treatment. By opening up about her medical decisions to prevent cancer before it started, she shone a bright light on the positives and negatives of genetic testing for cancer.

So why did she do it?

Research has shown that up to 10% of cancers are caused by factors passed from one generation to the next. These syndromes are known as hereditary cancers, and genetic tests can determine a person’s risk for developing these cancers.

Medical professionals get concerned when we see red flags for hereditary cancers that include family members with:

— A diagnosis of cancer at a young age.

— Several family members with cancer.

— Relatives with more than one type of cancer.

— A history of different cancers in the same person.

— Rare or unusual cancers, such as ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, or male breast cancers.

— Ashkenazi or eastern European ancestry.

There are many benefits to getting tested, regardless of the eventual result. If one of your family members had cancer, there is a chance that you inherited a gene mutation that not only increases your personal risk of cancer, but also could be passed to the next generation. Those who are carriers of hereditary cancer gene mutations could be at risk of getting cancer earlier in life than the general population. The sooner genetic testing is done, the more likely it is that the risk can be managed appropriately.

If you have had cancer at a young age, a rare cancer, or if cancer occurs frequently in your family, genetic testing may be an important first step for you. If a greater-than-average risk of cancer is found, there are a number of things you and your health-care professional can do to manage that risk.

You might be advised to have more frequent screening to help detect cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage and improve cancer survival. Your health-care professional may recommend preventive strategies, including risk-reducing medications or surgeries, that may reduce your risk of developing cancer. You and your health-care professional can make more informed decisions on your treatment options.

Test results can help your relatives learn more about the inherited risk and how it may affect them.

In addition, family members who do not carry mutations that increase their cancer risk may avoid unnecessary medical interventions. These results also provide valuable information for use in customizing medical management plans, can help your health-care professional make a timely and accurate diagnosis and assist your health-care professional in making important decisions about the management of your disease.

Genetic testing is not for everyone, but if you or your family members have any of the red flags mentioned above, call patient navigators Catherine Gaines or Windy Christy at Gibson Prevention Center to schedule an appointment for further evaluation at 910-671-5357.

Windy Christy Guest columnist

Windy Christy is a physician assistant and patient navigator with Gibson Prevention Center at SeHealth’s Gibson Cancer Center.

